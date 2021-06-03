Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Kingstone Companies reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KINS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of KINS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 53,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.