Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-$340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

KC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.59. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

