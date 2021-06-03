Keystone Financial Group Sells 2,306 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.43. 144,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,846,012. The company has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

