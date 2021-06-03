Keystone Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 125.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,961. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

