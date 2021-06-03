Keystone Financial Group Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.83. 4,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $190.24 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

