Keystone Financial Group Has $6.72 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.3% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725,815 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $150.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

