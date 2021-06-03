Keystone Financial Group Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,753,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 46,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,948. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.01.

