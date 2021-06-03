Keystone Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,970. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

