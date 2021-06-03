Keystone Financial Group Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.14. 1,121,783 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.71.

