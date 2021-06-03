Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given “Buy” Rating at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price objective on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.11.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$31.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.91. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$32.37.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8681373 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

