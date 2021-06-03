KeyCorp Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $49.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

PDCE opened at $44.99 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 3.41.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,298 shares of company stock valued at $717,582. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

