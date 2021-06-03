KeyCorp Boosts Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $75.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

DEN opened at $68.41 on Thursday. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $201,425,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $58,151,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at $52,735,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $28,241,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

