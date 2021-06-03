Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $16,533,912. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $370.99 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.