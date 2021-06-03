Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,315,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

