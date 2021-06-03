Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $2.88 Million in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $54.52 on Thursday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56.

