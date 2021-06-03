Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,724,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $383.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $384.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.48.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.