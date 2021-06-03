Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $94.15. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

