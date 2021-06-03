Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,677 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

