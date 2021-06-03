Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.71% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 794.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94.

