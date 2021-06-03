Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,272 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.05.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $428.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

