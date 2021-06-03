Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $69.83 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.