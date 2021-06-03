Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $197.85 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.81.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

