Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,814 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $15,251,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,378.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO opened at $92.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.