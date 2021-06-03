JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of YY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.87. 69,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,608. JOYY has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that JOYY will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 35.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

