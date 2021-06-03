Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 7.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $95,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 516,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,001,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,615,000 after buying an additional 209,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.89. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

