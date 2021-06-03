Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $84,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

