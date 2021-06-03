John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of HPI stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $21.52.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.