John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of HPI stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $21.52.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

