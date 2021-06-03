John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) & Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Head to Head Contrast

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Cosan alerts:

This table compares Cosan and John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan 8.50% 11.14% 2.58% John B. Sanfilippo & Son 6.74% 24.63% 14.47%

This table compares Cosan and John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $5.01 billion 0.92 $333.56 million N/A N/A John B. Sanfilippo & Son $880.09 million 1.21 $54.11 million N/A N/A

Cosan has higher revenue and earnings than John B. Sanfilippo & Son.

Dividends

Cosan pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cosan and John B. Sanfilippo & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 0 1 0 0 2.00 John B. Sanfilippo & Son 0 0 1 0 3.00

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Given John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe John B. Sanfilippo & Son is more favorable than Cosan.

Volatility and Risk

Cosan has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

John B. Sanfilippo & Son beats Cosan on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosan

Cosan S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment also engages in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand. This segment also engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas. The company's Gas and Energy segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration sectors; and engages in purchase and sale of electricity to other traders. Its Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil and Comma brands. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings. It also offers peanut butter in various sizes and varieties; snack and trail mixes, salad toppings, snacks, snack bites, dried fruit, and chocolate and yogurt coated products; baking ingredients; bulk food products; sunflower kernels, pepitas, almond and cashew butter, candy and confections, corn snacks, sesame sticks, and other sesame snack products; and various toppings for ice cream and yogurt. In addition, the company operates a retail store. The company provides its products under the Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, Southern Style Nuts, and Sunshine Country brands, as well as under various private brands. It serves retailers and wholesalers, and commercial ingredient and contract packaging customers through a network of independent brokers, distributors, and suppliers. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.