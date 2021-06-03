Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 649.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.67% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $91,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,077,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,896 shares of company stock worth $19,328,787 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

