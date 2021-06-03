Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,204,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $98,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.19 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

