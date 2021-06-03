Jennison Associates LLC Has $84.11 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $84,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after acquiring an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Avient by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Avient by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 132,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

