Jennison Associates LLC Has $79.82 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $79,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $307.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.95. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.90.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

