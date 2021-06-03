Jennison Associates LLC Has $79.82 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $79,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $307.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.95. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.90.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Read More: Net Margin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.