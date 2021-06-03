Jennison Associates LLC Buys 156,647 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,647 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $125,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $165.92 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,340 shares of company stock worth $16,067,988 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

