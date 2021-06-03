Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 2,935 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $117,517.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,848 shares in the company, valued at $17,931,833.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $40.48.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 291,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 5,468.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth $725,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

