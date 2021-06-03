Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.38 ($135.75).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €110.70 ($130.24) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €99.60.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

