Jean-Pierre Colin Sells 425,000 Shares of dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Stock

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Jean-Pierre Colin sold 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total value of C$284,750.00.

Shares of DYA stock opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. dynaCERT Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

dynaCERT Company Profile

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.