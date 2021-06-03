Jean-Pierre Colin Sells 425,000 Shares of dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Stock

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Jean-Pierre Colin sold 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total value of C$284,750.00.

Shares of DYA stock opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. dynaCERT Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

dynaCERT Company Profile

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for dynaCERT (CVE:DYA)

