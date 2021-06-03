JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.94

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

