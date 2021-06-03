Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Price Target Lowered to C$8.65 at Pi Financial

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$8.95 to C$8.65 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.07% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of JAG traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.22. The company had a trading volume of 198,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,764. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$450.42 million and a PE ratio of 5.80.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Mining will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.