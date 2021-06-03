Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BYD stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $71.00.
In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,460 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
