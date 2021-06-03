Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of BYD stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,460 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.