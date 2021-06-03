Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 91,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marker Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

In related news, insider Juan Vera purchased 571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 5,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRKR stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $245.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marker Therapeutics Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

