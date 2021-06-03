Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 465 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

