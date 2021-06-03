Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,863 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 48.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.83. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $103.09.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

