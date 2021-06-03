Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $379.83 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $398.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

