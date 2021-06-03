Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 39.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.