Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 912 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $234.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

