IXICO (LON:IXI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.44

IXICO plc (LON:IXI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.44 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.19). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16), with a volume of 145,683 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of IXICO in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of £42.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78.

In related news, insider Mark Warne purchased 14,250 shares of IXICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

About IXICO (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

