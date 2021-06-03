ITV (LON:ITV) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.45

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130.45 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130.35 ($1.70), with a volume of 1062827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.40 ($1.68).

ITV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 375.80. The company has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.43.

In other ITV news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93). Insiders acquired 86,121 shares of company stock worth $10,432,641 over the last ninety days.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

