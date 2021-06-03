Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Iteris had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 9.26%.

ITI stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63.

Get Iteris alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.