iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.19. 2,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

