iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.58. 2,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,247. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

